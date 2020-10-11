Updated 46 mins ago - World

India surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases

A medical team with a patient at a COVID-19 care facility in New Delhi, India. Photo: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India's Ministry of Health confirmed Sunday another 74,383 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country past 7 million.

Why it matters: India is the second country to report that 7 million people have tested positive for the virus after the U.S. — which has over 7.7 million cases, per Johns Hopkins. The country of almost 1.4 billion people is expected to surpass the number of U.S. cases in the coming days.

Of note: India reported 4 million cases on Sept. 4. But infection numbers have slowed since the middle of last month, when the South Asian country reported 97,894 cases — and the recovery rate has topped 85%, AP notes.

  • The virus has killed fewer than 1,000 people a day for the past week and the death toll stands at 107,416 as of Sunday.

Yes, but: A health official told AP they would have to "work aggressively" to make sure there isn't a surge in cases from religious festivals in the coming weeks.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the health ministry and further context.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Health

U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. on Friday reported over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, marking the third consecutive day of more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide, per data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The state of play: The U.S. is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases as temperatures begin to drop and states continue their gradual reopenings. The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
20 hours ago - Health

How to prevent the next pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Early global and national lessons of COVID-19 are already being used to plot a path to preventing the next pandemic.

Why it matters: As hard as it might be to accept, we're no less at risk for another infectious disease pandemic now than we were at the start of COVID-19. Unless we revamp how the international community monitors infectious disease and bolster our national defenses, the next one could be even worse.

