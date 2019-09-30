More than 100 people have died after torrential rains in northern India triggered major flooding, the BBC reports.
The impact: The worst-hit states were Uttar Pradesh, where 93 people had died since Thursday and Bihar, where 29 had lost their lives in the floods, per the BBC. Other flood-related deaths were reported in Gujarat and Kolkata, according to India Today.
- A Bihar disaster response official told AFP the city of Patna alone had recorded some 8.9 inches of rainfall since Friday. The news agency reports streets have been submerged in some places.
The big picture: The Indian Meteorological Department forecast Monday heavy rainfall across 15 states, per AFP. The Times of India reports that puts the country on track for the wettest September since 1917.