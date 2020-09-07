1 hour ago - World

India's coronavirus cases surge to second highest in the world

A health worker collects a swab sample from a girl for coronavirus testing, at New Ashok Nagar, in New Delhi, India, in August. Photo: Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India is now second only to the U.S. for coronavirus cases after surpassing Brazil for cases on Monday morning.

By the numbers: India has reported more than 4.2 million COVID-19 infections and Brazil has confirmed over 4.1 million cases, per Johns Hopkins data. However, Brazil has reported more deaths from the virus — 126,650.

  • The U.S. has reported 70,626 deaths and over 6.2 million have tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning.

The big picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government launched in March the biggest lockdown in the world for the country's 1.3 billion people, but the economy has suffered and the economy has gradually reopened, Bloomberg notes.

  • The infection number milestone comes as the capital Delhi reopened its metro system after five months of shutdown, per the BBC.

Updated 49 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for COVID-19 surpassed 27 million worldwide on Monday morning, as India overtook Brazil to report the second-highest number of cases in the world.

By the numbers: India has now confirmed over 4.2 million cases. However, Brazil still as the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (more than 126,600) per Johns Hopkins.

Sep 5, 2020 - World

India passes 4 million reported coronavirus cases

Health care workers handling a sample being tested for coronavirus on Sept. 3 in Patiala, India.

India's total number of reported coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The country, home to roughly 1.4 billion people, has the third-highest case count in the world behind the United States and Brazil, which have reported 6,200,186 and 4,091,801 infections respectively.

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

