India is now second only to the U.S. for coronavirus cases after surpassing Brazil for cases on Monday morning.

By the numbers: India has reported more than 4.2 million COVID-19 infections and Brazil has confirmed over 4.1 million cases, per Johns Hopkins data. However, Brazil has reported more deaths from the virus — 126,650.

The U.S. has reported 70,626 deaths and over 6.2 million have tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning.

The big picture: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government launched in March the biggest lockdown in the world for the country's 1.3 billion people, but the economy has suffered and the economy has gradually reopened, Bloomberg notes.