India reports world's biggest daily coronavirus cases spike

Health care workers during door to door screening for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India reported Sunday 78,761 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the total number in the country to over 3.5 million.

Why it matters: It's the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by a country since the pandemic began. India has the fastest-growing number of daily cases, with over 75,000 being reported for four consecutive days, per AP "Crowded cities," not enough contact tracing and "lockdown fatigue" are driving the spread in the country of 1.4 billion people, as restrictions are loosened aimed a struggling economy, the New York Times notes.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The Australian state of Victoria reported on Monday 41 more deaths from COVID-19 — a new national record.

Of note: Victoria's health ministry said 22 deaths from "the weeks leading to" Aug. 27 that were reported Sunday by aged care facilities. State capital Melbourne has been on lockdown since the start of the month and the rest of Victoria is under lesser restrictions as officials try to curb the virus spread.

Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions

A protester confronting a police officer in Berlin on Aug. 28. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Berlin police arrested 300 demonstrators after disbanding a protest Saturday over Germany's coronavirus restrictions as tens of thousands of participants refused to maintain social distancing, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Berlin's regional government tried to ban the protest earlier this week, citing concern for public health. Protesters successfully appealed the decision on Friday, though a court required demonstrators to observe social distancing.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 25,133,368 — Total deaths: 845,073— Total recoveries: 16,557,295Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 5,995,102 — Total deaths: 183,047 — Total recoveries: 2,153,539 — Total tests: 77,591,123Map.
  3. Politics: Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality — Team Biden eyes a trillion-dollar January stimulus if elected.
  4. Education: College reopening plans are crumbling across the country.
  5. Health: CDC report on coronavirus deaths underlines why virus is so dangerous — FDA chief willing to fast-track coronavirus vaccine before Phase 3 trials completed.
  6. World: India reports record coronavirus cases spike Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surge
