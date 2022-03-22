Increased diabetes risk linked to COVID

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Those who've recovered from COVID-19 within the past year have a significantly increased chance of being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes compared with people who haven't been infected, a study published Monday in the journal Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology found.

Why it matters: The increased risk translates into 1% of people who've gotten COVID developing diabetes "who otherwise wouldn't have," the Wall Street Journal reported.

By the numbers: Researchers used the national databases of the Department of Veterans Affairs to build a cohort of 181,280 participants who had a positive COVID-19 test between March 2020 and September 2021.