In photos: How previous presidents spent Fourth of July

As President Trump catches heat for his Fourth of July celebration, set to include tanks, aircraft demonstrations and a primetime speech, it's worth looking back at how previous presidents spent the holiday.
1986: President Ronald Raegan and First Lady Nancy Raegan watching the start of Op Sail from Governor's Island in New York Harbor.
1990: President George H.W. Bush checking his bandaged hand while golfing at the Cape Arundel Golf Club.
1996: President Bill Clinton watching a bald eagle take flight during a ceremony at the Patuxent Naval Air Station.
2007: President George W. Bush on a visit to the West Virginia National Guard 167th Airlift Wing.
2014: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meeting military families on the grounds of the White House.
Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP
Go deeper: Cost of Trump's July 4 event: TBD