In photos: How previous presidents spent Fourth of July

As President Trump catches heat for his Fourth of July celebration, set to include tanks, aircraft demonstrations and a primetime speech, it's worth looking back at how previous presidents spent the holiday.

1986: President Ronald Raegan and First Lady Nancy Raegan watching the start of Op Sail from Governor's Island in New York Harbor.

Nancy and Ronald Raegan holding hands.
Photo: Ira Schwarz/AP

1990: President George H.W. Bush checking his bandaged hand while golfing at the Cape Arundel Golf Club.

President George H.W. Bush on a golf coarse.
Photo: Ron Edmonds/AP

1996: President Bill Clinton watching a bald eagle take flight during a ceremony at the Patuxent Naval Air Station.

Bill Clinton and a bird flying over.
Photo: Denis Paquin/AP

2007: President George W. Bush on a visit to the West Virginia National Guard 167th Airlift Wing.

President George W. Bush surrounded by troops and a woman and an America flag vest.
Photo: Denis Paquin/AP

2014: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meeting military families on the grounds of the White House.

President Obama and the First Lady meeting a group of folks.
Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP

