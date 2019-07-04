In photos: How previous presidents spent Fourth of July

1986: President Ronald Raegan and First Lady Nancy Raegan watching the start of Op Sail from Governor's Island in New York Harbor.

Photo: Ira Schwarz/AP

1990: President George H.W. Bush checking his bandaged hand while golfing at the Cape Arundel Golf Club.

Photo: Ron Edmonds/AP

1996: President Bill Clinton watching a bald eagle take flight during a ceremony at the Patuxent Naval Air Station.

Photo: Denis Paquin/AP

2007: President George W. Bush on a visit to the West Virginia National Guard 167th Airlift Wing.

Photo: Denis Paquin/AP

2014: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meeting military families on the grounds of the White House.

Photo: Charles Dharapak/AP

