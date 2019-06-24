Pressure was building Monday on Andrej Babis, the billionaire prime minister of the Czech Republic, after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Prague, to demand his resignation, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Babis is facing a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud and the European Union is examining conflict of interest claims, per the BBC. He denies the allegations, but it's triggered the largest demonstrations in the city since the fall of communism 30 years ago, per AP.