In photos: March 10th Democratic primaries

Americans in six states are voting today in the Democratic primaries after Super Tuesday results narrowed the field to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

The state of play: The coronavirus looms over the primaries as campaign workers and polling places try to protect themselves with gloves and hand sanitizer. Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington will have closed their polls by 11 p.m. ET.

A campaign worker offers guests hand sanitizer before former Vice President Joe Biden's rally in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 2020. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Election officials wear gloves while sorting through ballots in King County, Washington, which has the highest coronavirus death rate in the state. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

