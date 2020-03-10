In photos: March 10th Democratic primaries
People vote in the Michigan primary election at an elementary school. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images
Americans in six states are voting today in the Democratic primaries after Super Tuesday results narrowed the field to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).
The state of play: The coronavirus looms over the primaries as campaign workers and polling places try to protect themselves with gloves and hand sanitizer. Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington will have closed their polls by 11 p.m. ET.
