In photos: March 10th Democratic primaries

People vote in the Michigan primary election at an elementary school. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Americans in six states are voting today in the Democratic primaries after Super Tuesday results narrowed the field to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

The state of play: The coronavirus looms over the primaries as campaign workers and polling places try to protect themselves with gloves and hand sanitizer. Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington will have closed their polls by 11 p.m. ET.

A campaign worker offers guests hand sanitizer before former Vice President Joe Biden's rally in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 2020. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Election officials wear gloves while sorting through ballots in King County, Washington, which has the highest coronavirus death rate in the state. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Ursula Perano

In photos: The South Carolina Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks and Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens while Tom Steyer makes a point at the tenth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

Candidates spoke past their allotted time, punched the air, talked over each other and at times looked into the camera and directly addressed the American public and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, the last before Saturday's primary and Super Tuesday a few days following.

Why it matters: South Carolina's contest on Saturday is a measure of African-American support for the 2020 contenders. It's the make-or-break state for former Vice President Joe Biden after he underperformed in the first three contests. It's also a chance to check Sen. Bernie Sanders' momentum, which has eaten into Biden's lead in the state and propelled Sanders to the front of the pack.

How Super Tuesday is unfolding

A voter takes part in the Democratic primary in Purcellville, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in 14 states and one territory cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, tweeting and blogging along the way.

Why it matters: The huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year make the day about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary.

Alexi McCammond

Washington state tests safe voting in the age of the coronavirus

Mail-in Democratic primary ballots for Washington state await counting in King County, which has had the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Today's "Super Tuesday 2.0" primaries in six states are a real-time test of how the coronavirus could alter presidential voting — especially in Washington, the state with the largest number of U.S. deaths to date.

The state of play: Washington is a vote-by-mail state, which presents unique concerns and benefits in the face of a health crisis.

