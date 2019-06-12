Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

In photos: Hong Kong delays extradition bill debate amid mass protests

Protesters occupy two main highways near the government headquarters in Hong Kong.
Protestorson 2 main highways near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong delayed a debate about a proposed extradition bill that would allow the extradition of citizens facing charges to mainland China as fresh protests erupted on Wednesday morning local time, AP reports.

Details: Thousands of demonstrators stormed a key Hong Kong road near government offices as the bill was being prepared to go before the full legislature, per Reuters. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has backed the measure despite the large-scale pushback and concerns raised from the Trump administration.

This is a developing news story. Please check for updates.

Protesters occupy the roads near the Legislative Council and government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers stand guard near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Protesters block roads outside the government headquarters. Photo: Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors begin to occupy the main highways. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors occupy two main highways near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors occupy two main highways near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters near the government headquarters. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai shouts as protesters occupy outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo: Philip Fong/AFP/Getty Images
