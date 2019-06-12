In photos: Hong Kong delays extradition bill debate amid mass protests

Hong Kong delayed a debate about a proposed extradition bill that would allow the extradition of citizens facing charges to mainland China as fresh protests erupted on Wednesday morning local time, AP reports.

Details: Thousands of demonstrators stormed a key Hong Kong road near government offices as the bill was being prepared to go before the full legislature, per Reuters. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has backed the measure despite the large-scale pushback and concerns raised from the Trump administration.

This is a developing news story. Please check for updates.