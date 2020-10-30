Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Stephen Miller says Trump to continue aggressive immigration agenda if re-elected

President Trump in the Oval Office last year as Guatemala signed a safe third country agreement to restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America. Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty

President Trump intends to ramp up his existing immigration agenda, "raising and enhancing the standard for entry" to the U.S. if elected for a second term, senior adviser Stephen Miller told NBC News.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has faced backlash throughout the president's first term for making it harder for legal immigrants and undocumented border-crossers hoping to enter the country.

Details: According to Miller, immigration priorities for Trump’s second term include:

  • Limiting asylum grants.
  • Cracking down on and banning so-called sanctuary cities.
  • Expanding the travel ban to include more stringent screenings for visa applicants that would vet “ideological sympathies or leanings.”
  • Increasing restrictions on work visas by admitting only those “who can contribute the most job creation and economic opportunity” without displacing U.S. workers.

The big picture: While some of these priorities would need legislation to be enacted, others could be implemented through executive action, which Trump has repeatedly used to force his immigration policies past Congress.

The other side: If elected, Joe Biden would seek to restore DACA, provide pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, protect borders “in a humane way,” and terminate Trump’s now-reserved family separation policy, according to NBC News.

  • “We are going to win this election so that people like Stephen Miller don't get the chance to write more xenophobic policies that dishonor our American values," Biden's campaign director of Latino media Jen Molina said.

Shawna Chen
Oct 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Polls: Biden leads Latino voters in key battleground states

Biden supporters at a drive-in voter mobilization event in Florida. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump among Latino voters in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Nevada, with the narrowest margin in Florida, according to a collection of state polls conducted by Telemundo.

Why it matters: Hispanic voters are a critical bloc in this year's election. Experts say the group is vital to winning the race, and community organizers have aggressively engaged in get-out-the-vote campaigns for both candidates.

Maria Arias
Oct 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden pledges effort to reunite separated immigrant children with their families

In a new ad, Joe Biden pledges to sign an executive order to form a task force dedicated to finding the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the southern border.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is focusing on Latino voters just days before the election. The campaign had previously launched an ad focused on the family separations at the border called "Números."

Oriana Gonzalez
3 mins ago - World

Belgium imposes lockdown, citing "health emergency" due to influx of COVID-19 cases

Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Photo: THIERRY ROGE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium is enforcing a strict lockdown starting Sunday amid rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and a surge of deaths, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Friday.

Why it matters: De Croo said the government saw no choice but to lock down "to ensure that our health care system does not collapse." Scientists and health officials said deaths have doubled every six days, per the Guardian.

