Sen. Mike Lee pushing for vote on ending country-specific green card limits

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) will use a "unanimous consent" procedure this week to try to get the Senate to vote on a bill that would end limits on the number of green cards that can be given to high-skilled immigrants from any one country, Lee's office has confirmed to Axios.

The big picture: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had concerns about the bill, which held up Lee's earlier attempt to bring it to a vote before the August recess. The bill would allow many Indian and Chinese nationals who have been working in the U.S. on high-skilled visas like H-1Bs to obtain green cards faster. Advocates who have been working on eliminating the per-country caps for years tell Axios they are hopeful it will pass. The bill also would have to get through the House, which passed a similar bill in July.