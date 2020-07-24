41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mass furlough of U.S. immigration officers delayed until end of August

A sign explaining the two-week closure of a USCIS field office in Tukwila, Washington on March 3. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has delayed furloughing about 13,400 employees until August 30, spokesperson Jessica Collins said in a statement on Friday.

The big picture: The Trump administration has banned entry into the U.S. for foreigners on certain temporary work visas — including high-skilled H-1B visas — through the end of the year, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

Catch up quick: The agency says it is trying to avert a financial crisis during the pandemic by cutting non-essential spending and in May called for $1.2 billion in emergency funding from Congress.

  • The agency says it would pay back congressional funds by adding a 10% surcharge to visa applications.
  • The decision by USCIS leadership to delay furloughing roughly 70% of its officers is attributed to "[r]ecent assurances from Congress" and "an uptick in application and petition receipts," Collins notes.

What they're saying: “This delay is intended to allow Congress enough time to act and provide USCIS with the funding needed in order to avert the administrative furlough all together," Collins said.

2 hours ago - Podcasts

Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director

Americans seem resigned to the idea that life won't return to normal until we have an approved and widely-distributed vaccine for COVID-19. The question, therefore, is when that will be.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the question with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.

Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Counterintelligence chief names China, Russia and Iran as top election security threats

William Evanina. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

William Evanina, the nation's top counterintelligence official, said Friday that China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

Why it matters: November's election is set to see unprecedented use of vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could delay results and see baseless pushback from President Trump — potentially allowing foreign actors to sow discord.

