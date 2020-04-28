1 hour ago - Sports

South Dakota race could provide a blueprint for sports' coronavirus restart

Jeff Tracy

Photo: Jim Steffens/Getty Images

On Saturday evening in South Dakota, IMCA Racing treated us to Open Wheel Nationals — a real, live sporting event and a sight for sore eyes.

Why it matters: With sports mostly on pause since mid-March, this small, dirt track event in North Sioux City offered a potential blueprint for successfully restarting sporting events across the country.

The state of play: There have been just seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Park Jefferson International Speedway's county, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem never issued a stay-at-home order, making the circumstances for this event favorable compared to other parts of the country.

  • The stands at the Speedway were empty, and all 64 teams were capped at 10 people, including driver, crew and family.
  • Pit crews were separated by at least 10 feet, masks and temperature checks were required before entering the track and positions were computer generated, eschewing the standard "pill draw" (think: choosing tiles from a Scrabble bag).

What they're saying: NASCAR and IndyCar have postponed their May races, and while they've both attempted to fill the void with iRacing, at least one writer has finally reached his breaking point:

"I can't cover [iRacing] events the same way as real races anymore. It makes me feel a bit guilty to say that, because a lot of people have worked hard to make iRacing on television a suitable replacement for actual racing ... but after four of these things ... I'm sorry. I just can't do it."
— Jeff Gluck, The Athletic

Highlights: Races lasted just a few minutes due to the short track, and were action-packed and highly entertaining.

Go deeper: ESPN hit hardest after coronavirus shuts down live sports

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Iowa to lift some coronavirus business restrictions on May 1

Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) announced Monday that she will lift some coronavirus restrictions on businesses in 77 of the state's 99 counties on May 1, allowing them to reopen with limited capacity, the Des Moines Register reports.

The big picture: Counties that are permitted to partially reopen must either have no coronavirus activity or have seen a decrease in positive cases over the past 14 days, in line with federal guidelines published by the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow19 hours ago - Health