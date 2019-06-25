Illinois becomes 11th state to legalize marijuana

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Tuesday making Illinois the 11th state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults, reports AP.

Why it matters: The bill effectively expunges the criminal records of nearly 800,000 people previously convicted of possessing or selling marijuana, says AP. Illinois is the first state in which legislators designed a "marketplace" for cannabis, prioritizing hopeful cannabis merchants in distressed neighborhoods, per AP. The legislation also directs some tax revenue from marijuana sales to be reinvested into poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

Go deeper: Leaf inequality