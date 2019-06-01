Illinois House sends marijuana bill to governor

Illinois' state House passed legislation legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and is sending it to the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who, while campaigning, said he would legalize the drug, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Why it matters: Illinois will be the first state to legalize marijuana through legislation rather than voter initiative if the governor signs the bill, per the Tribune. The legislation also includes a directive for Pritzker to pardon people with convictions for low-level cannabis-related offenses.

