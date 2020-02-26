56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ilhan Omar offers preview of upcoming book

Rebecca Falconer

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks to supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign event in Clive, Iowa, on Jan. 31. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) announced Tuesday details of her upcoming memoir, due to be published in May, which publisher Dey Street Books called an "inspiring coming of age story of a refugee."

Why it matters: The 38-year-old freshman Democrat became in 2018 the first Somali-American ever elected to Congress — and she's one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, along with fellow "squad" member Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Ursula Perano

AOC among the House Democrats boycotting Trump's State of the Union

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that she will be among a group of at least nine Democrats who are boycotting President Trump's State of the Union address.

Why it matters: The decision to boycott the address after attending last year reflects the cognitive dissonance felt by some Democrats about granting Trump a state ceremony after having accused him of being a threat to the Constitution and national security.

Alayna Treene

Rep. Jim Jordan named House Judiciary ranking member

Reps. Jim Jordan and Doug Collins. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The House Republican Steering Committee has named Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as new ranking member of the House Judiciary Chairman, as Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) steps down from the position to challenge Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) for her Georgia Senate seat, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: Jordan is among President Trump's closest allies in Congress, serving as a member of his impeachment defense team during his recent Senate trial. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), another loyal Trump ally, is likely to take over Jordan's position as ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Fadel Allassan

Publisher of contentious novel, "American Dirt," cancels author's book tour

Oprah Winfrey with author Jeanine Cummins, Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil on "CBS This Morning." Photo: CBS via Getty Images

The publisher of the controversial forthcoming book "American Dirt" says it has canceled the rest of author Jeanine Cummins' promotional tour because of safety concerns.

The big picture: The book received widespread praise before it was released on Jan. 21, but has since been widely condemned for what critics have described as stereotypical depictions of Mexicans, per AP. Cummins is of Irish and Puerto Rican heritage.

