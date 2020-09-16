2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dems demand probe into ICE after nurse's allegations of mistreatment

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Top House Democrats including Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) requested Tuesday an emergency investigation into allegations of mistreatment at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center.

Why it matters: The investigation comes after a nurse at the ICE Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia alleged in a whistleblower complaint filed Monday there had been "jarring medical neglect" and "red flags regarding the rate at which hysterectomies are performed on immigrant women" by a doctor at the facility.

What they're saying: "Unfortunately, this is not the first time that serious concerns have been raised about this facility," the Democrats said in a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.

  • "As you know, our Committee staff conducted a site visit at this facility in September 2019, during which they observed alarmingly urgent health and safety issues. In fact, Committee staff were so disturbed that they raised concerns directly with the ICDC warden during the visit."

The nurse stated the doctor has "even taken out the wrong ovary on a young lady."

  • “I’ve had several inmates tell me that they’ve been to see the doctor and they’ve had hysterectomies and they don’t know why they went or why they’re going.”
  • “These immigrant women, I don’t think they really, totally, all the way understand this is what’s going to happen depending on who explains it to them.”
  • “Ms. Wooten stated that the sick call nurse tries to communicate with the detained immigrants and speak Spanish to detained immigrants by simply googling Spanish or by asking another detained immigrant to help interpret rather than using the language line as medical staff are supposed to.”

Worth noting: ICE has previously been sued for failing to provide detainees with basic health care in August 2019.

  • The suit, filed against ICE and Trump administration officials in the U.S District Court for the Central District of California, alleged that the defendants are "fully aware of the deplorable conditions" inside the facilities, but they're "deliberately indifferent" to a series of systemic failures inside the centers.
  • ICE did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Read the letter, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he "up-played" the coronavirus

President Trump said during an ABC town hall Tuesday evening that he did not downplay the coronavirus, adding "in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action."

Reality check: The president told journalist Bob Woodward during an on-the-record interview that he intentionally understated the severity of COVID-19 in public statements to avoid inciting panic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 32 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Sally begins lashing Gulf Coast

A flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 18,000 PowerOutage.US. customers in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida were without power Tuesday night, as Hurricane Sally's outer bands began lashing parts of the Gulf Coast Tuesday night.

Why it matters: The National Hurricane Center warns Sally is "likely" to bring "historic life-threatening flooding" along parts of the northern Gulf Coast in the coming hours, with the Category 1 storm expected to make landfall near the Mississippi coast late Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
1 hour ago - World

UAE-Israel treaty states commitment to meeting the needs of Israelis and Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd R), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani (L) attend a signing ceremony for the agreements on "normalization of relations" reached between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain at the White House in Washington, United States on September 15, 2020. Photo:
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates states that both countries are committed to "working together for a negotiated solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will meet the aspirations and needs of both parties."

Why it matters: The Emiratis face criticism from the Palestinians over their peace treaty with Israel. Officials involved in the negotiations on the text of the treaty told me the Emiratis wanted to include language on Palestinians in the document. The Emiratis wanted stronger language, but Israel did not agree.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow