Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

UN atomic energy agency says communications restored at Chernobyl

Jacob Knutson
A satellite image captured on March 10 showing the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
A satellite image captured on March 10 showing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Photo: 2022 Maxar Technologies

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that communications have been restored between the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and Ukrainian nuclear regulators.

Why it matters: It's a step toward resuming Ukraine's regulatory control of the inoperative plant that still houses and processes nuclear waste. It was under Russian control for roughly five weeks after being seized early on in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper: Russia seizes eastern Ukraine city of Kreminna, official says

Go deeper