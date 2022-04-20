UN atomic energy agency says communications restored at Chernobyl

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that communications have been restored between the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and Ukrainian nuclear regulators.

Why it matters: It's a step toward resuming Ukraine's regulatory control of the inoperative plant that still houses and processes nuclear waste. It was under Russian control for roughly five weeks after being seized early on in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

