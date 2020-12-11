Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Spot, the robot made by Boston Dynamics. Photo: Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hyundai continues to make aggressive moves as it races to catch up on electric, self-driving cars and other mobility technologies.
The latest: The Korean industrial giant and its chairman agreed to buy an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics — maker of Spot, a four-legged, dog-like robot — from SoftBank.
- Hyundai could use the robotic technology in its factories, and to continue development of its self-driving cars, drones and delivery robots, analysts told CNBC.
The big picture: It's the latest in a flurry of deals by Hyundai, which wants to transform itself into a mobility service provider.
- At an investor day Thursday in Seoul, Hyundai updated its 2025 strategy to accelerate electrification, lay the foundation for mobility as a service, and boost its commitment to hydrogen fuel cells.
- The detailed plan includes a new dedicated fuel cell brand, HTWO, and the rollout of Level 3 autonomous vehicles — hands-free, eyes-off-the-road under certain circumstances — by 2022.
- The company plans to invest $55 billion by 2025 to support long-term growth.