Hyundai continues to make aggressive moves as it races to catch up on electric, self-driving cars and other mobility technologies.

The latest: The Korean industrial giant and its chairman agreed to buy an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics — maker of Spot, a four-legged, dog-like robot — from SoftBank.

Hyundai could use the robotic technology in its factories, and to continue development of its self-driving cars, drones and delivery robots, analysts told CNBC.

The big picture: It's the latest in a flurry of deals by Hyundai, which wants to transform itself into a mobility service provider.