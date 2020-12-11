Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hyundai's sprint toward future mobility

Spot, the robot made by Boston Dynamics. Photo: Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hyundai continues to make aggressive moves as it races to catch up on electric, self-driving cars and other mobility technologies.

The latest: The Korean industrial giant and its chairman agreed to buy an 80% stake in Boston Dynamics — maker of Spot, a four-legged, dog-like robot — from SoftBank.

  • Hyundai could use the robotic technology in its factories, and to continue development of its self-driving cars, drones and delivery robots, analysts told CNBC.

The big picture: It's the latest in a flurry of deals by Hyundai, which wants to transform itself into a mobility service provider.

  • At an investor day Thursday in Seoul, Hyundai updated its 2025 strategy to accelerate electrification, lay the foundation for mobility as a service, and boost its commitment to hydrogen fuel cells.
  • The detailed plan includes a new dedicated fuel cell brand, HTWO, and the rollout of Level 3 autonomous vehicles — hands-free, eyes-off-the-road under certain circumstances — by 2022.
  • The company plans to invest $55 billion by 2025 to support long-term growth.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week

New York City will close indoor dining on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City, a metric that Cuomo said the state would watch to determine whether tighter restrictions would be necessary. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will be allowed to continue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Scoop: Fallout between Trump and top GOP senator made Morocco-Israel deal possible

Sen. Jim Inhofe (L) with President Trump. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A fallout between President Trump and Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, led to the breakthrough that resulted in the Morocco-Israel normalization deal, sources briefed on the matter told me.

Why it matters: Inhofe is Washington's most avid supporter of the Polisario Front — a Sahrawi rebel national liberation movement aiming to end Moroccan occupation of the Western Sahara. He has travelled many times to Algeria for meetings with Polisario leaders.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Political battle lines emerge over Wall Street's focus on climate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Another political battle is brewing over how financial regulators and banks deal with the risks of climate change.

Driving the news: Nearly 50 GOP House members this week fired a shot across the Federal Reserve's bow as the central bank increases its focus on climate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow