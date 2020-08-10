36 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Hyundai launches new electric vehicle unit

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Hyundai's Ioniq. Image courtesy of Hyundai

Hyundai Motor is creating a new electric vehicle unit called Ioniq and plans to roll out three new models by 2024.

Why it matters: The announcement Sunday is the latest example of big automakers' strategies to expand market share in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle space.

  • Ioniq is the name of the Korean automaker's current electric vehicle model rolled out in 2016 but will now be the moniker for its larger branding effort.
  • Hyundai hopes to have a 10% share of the global electric vehicle market by 2025 and be the third-largest maker of "eco-friendly" vehicles.

What's next: Hyundai's first Ioniq model will be a crossover coming next year. A sedan will follow in 2022, followed by a large SUV in early 2024.

Fadel Allassan
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

McDonald's sues former CEO, alleging he lied about relationships with employees

Former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

McDonald's on Monday sued its former CEO Steve Easterbrook, seeking to recoup tens of millions in severance benefits while alleging he took part in and concealed undisclosed relationships with company employees, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Corporations have traditionally chosen to ignore executive misbehavior to avoid bad press, but they have become more proactive — especially with the rise of the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements — in addressing issues head-on.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The transformation of the Fed

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Reserve is undergoing an overhaul. Conceived to keep inflation in check and oversee the country's money supply, the central bank is now essentially directing the economy and moving away from worries about rising prices.

What we're hearing: The move to act less quickly and forcefully to tamp down on inflation has been in the works for years, but some economists fear that the Fed is moving too far from its original mandate.

Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

The college football season is on the brink

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Power 5 commissioners held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the growing concern that fall sports can't be played because of COVID-19.

Driving the news: The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first FBS league to postpone fall sports and move them to the spring, and there are rumblings that Power 5 conferences are ready to follow suit.

