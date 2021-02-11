Hyundai unveils "intelligent ground excursion robot" that operates without driver

Hyundai's newly unveiled concept for a "ground excursion robot" operates without a driver — and can reach some very tight corners.

Driving the news: Hyundai said it's designed to access "remote" and "extreme" terrain for uses like delivery of goods, scientific missions, or emergency aid after a natural disaster.

It can operate with wheels or as a "four-legged walking machine," the company said.

Hyundai tells Axios it's a battery electric vehicle with the option of having an internal combustion engine as a "range extender."

Why it matters: It could eventually become a real-world thing (even if it never operates on the moon, which Hyundai called an option for this kind of concept).

CNET reports that Hyundai is "seriously pursuing this type of legged vehicle for eventual production."

Car and Driver quotes John Suh, head of Hyundai's New Horizons Studio, saying that beta versions for testing could arrive around 2023 or 2024, and a production version could follow about five years later.

