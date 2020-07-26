1 hour ago - Health

Congestion, carpools and COVID-19

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A cash rewards app that encourages people to use cleaner forms of transportation might also help coax virus-leery commuters back into shared rides, buses and trains.

The big picture: Since the coronavirus pandemic, most people surveyed say they'd feel safer driving their personal car to work, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises workers to avoid mass transit if possible. But cities can't return to normal without safe, affordable public transportation.

Hytch, the commuter mobile app, found a second use for its technology during the pandemic: tracking COVID-19 infections.

How it works: Hytch partners with employers, brands and governments to provide cash rewards to commuters who choose low-emission forms of transport such as public transit, car pooling, cycling or walking.

  • After a two-year pilot in Nashville, 10,000 Hytch users logged 11.8 million vehicle miles in the city and earned $250,000 in rewards.
  • More important were the vehicle miles not driven in personal cars (7.58 million) and the number of single-occupancy vehicle trips not taken (more than 420,000).
  • That data, released Thursday, is being shared with the U.S. Department of Transportation, which is studying car-sharing incentives, Hytch CEO Mark Cleveland said.
  • Seattle and San Francisco are adopting similar programs while South Bend, Indiana, is using Hytch's carpooling incentives to support workers with limited transportation options.

What's next: Now Hytch is partnering with companies to pay employees for using the app to self-screen before they commute to work, and for contract tracing in the event of an outbreak.

Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has hit a fever pitch, with many lawmakers — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitting they could break for the August recess without a stimulus bill.

The latest: The Senate left for the weekend Thursday evening without even circulating a draft bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations — and many blame the White House.

Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 16,155,305 — Total deaths: 647,098 — Total recoveries — 9,304,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 4,225,600 — Total deaths: 146,831 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
