Hybrid and EV sales are expected to take off

Data: LMC Automotive; Chart: Axios Visuals

Toyota gave birth to the hybrid movement with the U.S. introduction of the Prius in 2000. Sales have been fairly slow, but are expected to take off in the next 5 years as automakers strive to meet higher fuel efficiency standards, according to LMC Automotive.

Driving the news: Hybrids are still more expensive than gasoline-powered cars, but battery prices have fallen enough that it's easier for carmakers to pass along the higher cost to consumers, especially if it's buried among other premium features, says Loehr.