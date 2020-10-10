A new app guides users through the basic steps needed to prepare for natural disasters.

Why it matters: 2020 has already set records for wildfires on the West Coast, and Hurricane Delta — the 25th named storm of the season — just made landfall along the Gulf Coast. But you can shield your family from the worst if you prepare first.

How it works: The Harbor app, which launched on Thursday, provides personalized risk assessments for different disasters based on your zip code.

In New York, for instance, that means events like floods, winter storms and hurricanes, whereas in a place like Hawaii you'll be prompted to prepare for volcanoes and tsunamis.

The app leads you through a day-by-day checklist of what you need to do to prepare for disasters, from setting up emergency contacts to laying in supplies of food, water and medicine.

What they're saying: "These events are going to affect everyone, and they need to be prepared for that," says Dan Kessler, Harbor's CEO.

Kessler previously worked at Headspace, and Harbor bears some similarities to the popular mediation app, from its relaxing, cottony visuals to the way it gamifies a quotidian activity with constant reinforcement and a steadily rising level of difficulty.

He sees the app creating a new consumer category around digitized disaster prep. "There are a lot of people out there who own Pelotons but don't have fire extinguishers."

The big picture: According to a recent survey, a majority of Americans believe they'll be personally affected by a natural disaster over the next three to five years, but more than a quarter say they have taken no steps to prepare.