Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Hurricane Dorian triggered power outages and flooding as it swept across the Caribbean after hitting St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a Category 1 storm Wednesday, AP reports. Puerto Rico, still recovering from 2017's Hurricane Maria is set to avoid a direct hit, but strong winds and rain could devastate its already fragile infrastructure.

The latest: President Trump has approved an emergency declaration to enable federal assistance and the island's governor has declared a state of emergency to activate the National Guard. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after Dorian was forecast to reach the east coast of the state as a category 3 hurricane by Monday.