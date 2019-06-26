Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Huge Florida Everglades wildfire billows smoke amid hot, dry conditions

A Florida Forest Service picture of the Everglades fire.
Photo: Florida Forest Service/Twitter

Authorities issued a health alert as a smoky wildfire continues to burn across 32,000 acres in the Everglades amid hot and dry conditions across southern Florida, CBS Miami reported Tuesday.

Details: Florida Forest Service tweeted the fire that's burning on state-managed land, largely through sawgrass west of the city of Weston, was 40% contained after growing from 18,500 acres Monday night. It's causing smoky conditions on Interstate 75 through Alligator Alley, it said. The Agriculture Department said in a statement lightning started the wildfire Sunday evening, as record temperatures struck southern Florida.

The big picture: The blaze is burning during an unusually warm week in Florida in which Miami-Dade set a new record of 95 degrees at Miami International Airport and Marathon in the Florida Keys tie the 2018 record of 93 degrees Sunday, per the National Weather Service, per the National Weather Service.

Wildfires