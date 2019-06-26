Authorities issued a health alert as a smoky wildfire continues to burn across 32,000 acres in the Everglades amid hot and dry conditions across southern Florida, CBS Miami reported Tuesday.

Details: Florida Forest Service tweeted the fire that's burning on state-managed land, largely through sawgrass west of the city of Weston, was 40% contained after growing from 18,500 acres Monday night. It's causing smoky conditions on Interstate 75 through Alligator Alley, it said. The Agriculture Department said in a statement lightning started the wildfire Sunday evening, as record temperatures struck southern Florida.