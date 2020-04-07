38 mins ago - Science

Hubble Telescope captures a cannibalistic galaxy

Miriam Kramer

Photo: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Leonard

The glowing arms of a spiral galaxy swirl in a new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Why it matters: The galaxy — named NGC 4651 — likely grew through cannibalism, consuming at least one other, smaller galaxy to become the behemoth scientists study today.

What they're saying: "Although only a telescope like the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which captured this image, could give us a picture this clear, NGC 4651 can also be observed with an amateur telescope — so if you have a telescope at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral," the European Space Agency said in a statement.

