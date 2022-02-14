HBCUs Howard, Fisk University face more bomb threats

Howard and Fisk University issued shelter-in-place orders on Monday as law enforcement again investigated bomb threats targeting the two historically Black universities.

Why it matters: Over a dozen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have received bomb threats since Black History Month kicked off. Thursday's threats, which were cleared in the afternoon, mark the fourth time Howard has been targeted in the last two months, according to the Washington Post.

Students, staff and personnel were instructed to remain indoors while law enforcement conducted sweeps.

No bombs were found on the scene.

The big picture: The FBI has said it is investigating the slew of threats as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes," and has involved over 20 FBI field offices across the U.S.