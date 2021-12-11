Sign up for our daily briefing

How It Happened

Introducing How it Happened Season Three: Trump's Big Deal

Illustration: Al Lucca/Axios

Axios’ Jonathan Swan is back with a sneak preview of How It Happened’s third season, arriving on Monday. Subscribe here.

Why it matters: With exclusive reporting, Swan and Axios’ Barak Ravid go behind the scenes on the gripping, chaotic events that led t0 the Abraham Accords — the deals between Israel and four Arab states that are changing the Middle East.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated Dec 10, 2021 - World

Netanyahu responds to Trump's "F**k him," defends congrats to Biden

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday responded to an interview in which Donald Trump accused him of disloyalty, saying Israel's alliance with the U.S. meant "it was important for me to congratulate the incoming president."

What they're saying: In an interview for my book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," Trump fumed over a video Netanyahu sent congratulating Biden for his victory. "I haven't spoken to him since," Trump said. "F**k him."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 10, 2021 - World

Trump blasts Netanyahu for disloyalty: "F**k him"

Trump and Netanyahu in 2019. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. "I haven’t spoken to him since," Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. "F**k him."

What he's saying: Trump repeatedly criticized Netanyahu during two interviews for my book, “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East." The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: NY to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities — EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

