Houston shortstop Carlos Correa called game

The Astros and Yankees went toe-to-toe late into the night before Houston shortstop Carlos Correa ended it with a no-doubt dinger on the first pitch in the bottom of the 11th. American League Conference Series is tied 1-1.

Fun fact: Correa is the 2nd player in MLB postseason history with multiple walk-off hits against the same opponent. The other is David Ortiz, who did it in consecutive games against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

