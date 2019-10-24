The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman after a joint investigation with Major League Baseball revealed that insensitive comments he made in the clubhouse were aimed at female reporters, according to a team statement.
Why it matters: The team's decision to fire Taubman comes after the league stepped in to investigate the situation on Wednesday. The Astro's initial ruling was that Taubman's comments were not aimed at a specific reporter.
Background: After Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, Taubman shouted in the clubhouse, "Thank God we got [Roberto] Osuna! I’m so f------ glad we got Osuna!" at three female reporters, including Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein, who detailed the incident for SI.
- Taubman was referring to Astros closer Roberto Osuna, who the team traded for in 2018 while he was serving a 75-game suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy.
- After the SI story was published, the Astros released a statement calling the report "misleading and completely irresponsible," claiming that Apstein was attempting to "fabricate a story where one does not exist."
- The MLB stepped in on Wednesday after the Astros' initial investigation.
What they're saying: "We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct," the team said in a statement. "The Astros in no way intended to minimize issues related to domestic violence."