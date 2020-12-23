Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Housing and consumer confidence sputter

Data: NAR; Chart: Axios Visuals

Momentum in the housing market is slowing, just as consumer confidence is also showing weakness.

Why it matters: Year-end economic data tells a familiar 2020 tale of the haves and the have nots staking out their positions in the final months of the year.

Driving the news: U.S. home sales ended a five-month streak, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported Tuesday. Existing homes for sale in November fell 2.5% from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.69 million in November.

Yes, but: In spite of the pandemic, total sales skyrocketed 25.8% to 5.32 million when compared to the prior year.

  • Median home prices also increased 14.5% to $310,800 from November 2019.

By the numbers: As coronavirus continues to rage, the Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped in December to 88.6, versus 92.9 in November. Assessment of current business and labor market conditions also took a dive to 90.3 from 105.9.

What they're saying: "The US economy is showing a bifurcated outcome," says NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

"So those who are homeowners and have exposure to the stock market, and office workers who can work from home, are immune to recession. It's all good for half of the country."

What to watch: More data points will be added to the economic picture today, with jobless claims, consumer spending, home sales and manufacturing statistics all on deck for release.

Go deeper

Aja Whitaker-Moore
Dec 22, 2020 - Economy & Business

Tesla mania vs. economic reality

Data: YCharts; Reproduced from Razum Capital; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tesla is now more valuable than the combination of the world’s top seven traditional auto makers, despite only delivering half a million cars this year.

Why it matters: Anyone searching for evidence that the stock market and the real economy are not the same thing, should look no further.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

803,000 Americans file first-time jobless claims in week before Christmas

Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 803,000 initial unemployment claims last week, a drop of 89,000 from the week prior.

Why it matters: The number of Americans on unemployment benefits remains high, though the figures released Wednesday were lower than the 888,000 that economists had expected.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Health

Exclusive: A plan to deliver at-home COVID tests

The Gauss/Cellex rapid at-home COVID-19 test. Credit: Gauss

The company behind one of the new fully at-home COVID-19 tests is partnering with a digital health platform to deliver rapid diagnostics to consumers.

Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to at-home tests making a difference for the pandemic is delivering the tens of millions of kits that would be needed for regular, mass surveillance. The new partnership can help efforts scale up rapidly at a moment when the pandemic is spinning out of control and mass vaccination is still months away.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow