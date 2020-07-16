1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The housing delinquency crisis hasn't started yet

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: CoreLogic; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of mortgages that went from current to 30 days past due rose to 3.4% in April, the highest reading on record, data firm CoreLogic reported this week. The previous peak in the transition rate was 2% in November 2008.

Yes, but: CoreLogic's data doesn't track whether the delinquencies were related to missed payments or forbearance programs.

  • "The CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic," CoreLogic noted.
  • "Borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in the CoreLogic delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories."

Where it stands: The share of mortgage holders in forbearance jumped from less than 1% in the last week of March to around 8% in the last week of April, MBA's data show.

Zoom in: The vast majority of Americans living in apartments paid their rent in July, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker.

  • As of Monday, 87.6% of apartment households had made a full or partial rent payment.
  • That represented a 2.5-percentage point decrease from the same time last year and was 1.4 percentage points below the share that had paid by this time last month.

Courtenay Brown
11 mins ago - Economy & Business

More than 32 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits

Photo: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

More than 32 million Americans are receiving some form of unemployment benefits, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Tens of millions of jobless Americans will soon have a smaller cash cushion — as coronavirus cases surge and certain parts of the country re-enter pandemic lockdowns — barring an extension of the more generous unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of the month.

Jeff Tracy
59 mins ago - Sports

Alumni fight to save college sports

Data: Mat Talk Online; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

242 collegiate athletic programs have been cut amid the pandemic, altering the careers and lives of thousands of student-athletes.

Yes, but: Some passionate alumni groups have opted to fight, banding together in hopes of saving the programs they helped build and continue to love.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - World

The U.S.-China trade war quietly escalates

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images and Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Lost amid headlines about the coronavirus pandemic and the seemingly unstoppable stock market rally, has been the monthslong escalation of tensions in the U.S.-China trade war —  and it's likely here to stay.

Why it matters: The tariffs continue to impress a sizable tax on U.S. companies and consumers, adding additional costs and red tape for small businesses, farmers, manufacturers and households trying to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

