The housing delinquency crisis hasn't started yet

The share of mortgages that went from current to 30 days past due rose to 3.4% in April, the highest reading on record, data firm CoreLogic reported this week. The previous peak in the transition rate was 2% in November 2008.

Yes, but: CoreLogic's data doesn't track whether the delinquencies were related to missed payments or forbearance programs.

"The CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic," CoreLogic noted.

"Borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in the CoreLogic delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories."

Where it stands: The share of mortgage holders in forbearance jumped from less than 1% in the last week of March to around 8% in the last week of April, MBA's data show.

Zoom in: The vast majority of Americans living in apartments paid their rent in July, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker.