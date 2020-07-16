The housing delinquency crisis hasn't started yet

The share of mortgages that went from current to 30 days past due rose to 3.4% in April, the highest reading on record, data firm CoreLogic reported this week. The previous peak in the transition rate was 2% in November 2008.
Yes, but: CoreLogic's data doesn't track whether the delinquencies were related to missed payments or forbearance programs.
- "The CARES Act provided forbearance for borrowers with federally backed mortgage loans who were economically impacted by the pandemic," CoreLogic noted.
- "Borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in the CoreLogic delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories."
Where it stands: The share of mortgage holders in forbearance jumped from less than 1% in the last week of March to around 8% in the last week of April, MBA's data show.
Zoom in: The vast majority of Americans living in apartments paid their rent in July, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker.
- As of Monday, 87.6% of apartment households had made a full or partial rent payment.
- That represented a 2.5-percentage point decrease from the same time last year and was 1.4 percentage points below the share that had paid by this time last month.