Former HUD secretary Julián Castro says homeownership can help close wealth gaps in America

Axios' Aja Whitaker-Moore (L) and former Sec. Julián Castro (R). Photo courtesy of Axios Events

Homeownership disparity is one of the root causes of wealth gaps between white people and people of color in America, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro said at an Axios Event aired Tuesday.

Why it matters: The homeownership gap between Black and white Americans is worse today than when race-based housing laws and policies were in effect decades ago. The Census Bureau reports that 42% of Black Americans and 61% of Hispanic Americans own a home — but for whites, it's 72%.

  • Non-white Americans have a harder time financing a home, pay higher interest rates on home loans and are the primary targets of predatory lenders.

What they're saying: "Well, to me, homeownership is so important because for most Americans, that makes up the bulk of their wealth. And that's especially true for Black Americans and people of color..." Castro said.

  • "And when you compare Black wealth and white wealth or Latino wealth and white wealth in this country, I mean, there's no comparison. But homeownership is one way that you can help to close that gap and provide more stability for a family."
  • He also said that the U.S. needs to deal with the rental affordability crisis as well, which disproportionally impacts people of color.

Between the lines: Jonathan Reckford, CEO for Habitat for Humanity International, also said at the Axios Event that supply is a major barrier to affordable housing, including for people of color.

  • "We need way more housing that's affordable for low and moderate-income families. And we had a housing crisis before the pandemic and it's only been exacerbated by COVID," Reckford said.

What to watch: Castro, who served in the Obama administration, says he believes President-elect Biden's HUD nomination and plans for housing as a step in the right direction.

  • "Well, I was happy to see the nomination of Rep. Marcia Fudge to become secretary of HUD... I think she'll be an effective leader there," Castro said.
  • "President-elect Biden has put forward a $640B plan over 10 years to make big investments. That includes trying to make sure that everybody has fair housing opportunity right away," he added.

Ursula Perano
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California governor appoints Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

Alex Padilla. Photo: Carolyn Cole/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to succeed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate.

Why it matters: Padilla — a child of Mexican immigrants — will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. He is a close confidant of Newsom's and will serve in the Senate for the remainder of Harris' term, which ends in 2022.

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Congress: House passes coronavirus relief and government funding package — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Taiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 monthsEU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

U.S. charges against Zoom executive highlight tech's China problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice charged a China-based Zoom executive with disrupting video meetings hosted by users outside China that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The complaint reveals the now-terminated employee was sending the private data of some U.S.-based users directly to the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's main civilian spy agency.

Why it matters: Researchers and U.S. government officials have warned that the Chinese government might require China-based employees of U.S. companies to hand over private company data to Beijing. The DOJ's charges indicate those fears are valid.

