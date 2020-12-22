Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

AI could amplify racial discrimination in housing

Axios' Russell Contreras (L) and National Fair Housing Alliance CEO Lisa Rice (R). Photo courtesy of Axios Events

Racial biases in technology and artificial intelligence can amplify discrimination in the housing market for people of color, president and CEO of the National Fair Housing Alliance Lisa Rice said at an Axios Event aired Tuesday.

Why it matters: AI is playing a larger role in housing decisions like tenant selections and loan approvals. The tech holds the potential to aid people of color and others who have historically faced discrimination on this front — but only with proper care for both algorithms and training data, Axios' chief technology correspondent Ina Fried wrote earlier this year.

What they're saying: "People have this erroneous belief that computers or technological systems cannot see race. Nothing is further from the truth. In fact, computers and technologically based systems, A.I., artificially intelligent systems can see race. Those systems can see national origin, and they don't dissipate the bias that is already existent in the marketplace," Rice said.

  • "They mirror and reflect the bias that is existence already in our marketplace. And sometimes they actually amplify the bias that is replete throughout the market."

Go deeper: Race and housing in America

Watch the full event here.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California governor appoints Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris' Senate seat

Alex Padilla. Photo: Carolyn Cole/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to succeed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate.

Why it matters: Padilla — a child of Mexican immigrants — will be the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate. He is a close confidant of Newsom's and will serve in the Senate for the remainder of Harris' term, which ends in 2022.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K. — Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Congress: House passes coronavirus relief and government funding package — House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Taiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 monthsEU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

U.S. charges against Zoom executive highlight tech's China problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice charged a China-based Zoom executive with disrupting video meetings hosted by users outside China that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The complaint reveals the now-terminated employee was sending the private data of some U.S.-based users directly to the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's main civilian spy agency.

Why it matters: Researchers and U.S. government officials have warned that the Chinese government might require China-based employees of U.S. companies to hand over private company data to Beijing. The DOJ's charges indicate those fears are valid.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!