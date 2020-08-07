Household debt and credit delinquencies dropped during Q2

Americans cut back on credit cards and increased savings during the worst three-month economic period in U.S. history, as household debt fell for the first time in six years, data from the New York Fed showed.

By the numbers: Total debt declined 0.2% to $14.27 trillion in the second quarter, led by a $76 billion drop in outstanding credit-card balances.

Mortgage borrowing rose by $63 billion in the quarter to $9.78 trillion. Almost 70% of mortgage originations were among borrowers with a credit score of at least 760, the highest percentage since record keeping began in 2003.

Between the lines: The number of borrowers in distress fell significantly in the second quarter, but that was largely due to government relief efforts, including $1,200 one-time payments, enhanced unemployment benefits and loan forbearance programs included in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

The serious delinquency rate on consumer debt fell by half between the end of March and the end of July, to 0.7%, data from Equifax show.

What they're saying: “Protections afforded to American consumers through the CARES Act have prevented large scale delinquency,” said Joelle Scally, senior data analyst at the New York Fed.

“However, these temporary relief measures may also mask the very real financial challenges that Americans may be experiencing.”

Of note: The largest decrease in delinquencies of at least 90 days was in student loan debt, which was paused by the CARES Act. It fell to 7% compared with almost 11% in the first quarter.