1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Household debt and credit delinquencies dropped during Q2

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Reproduced from New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans cut back on credit cards and increased savings during the worst three-month economic period in U.S. history, as household debt fell for the first time in six years, data from the New York Fed showed.

By the numbers: Total debt declined 0.2% to $14.27 trillion in the second quarter, led by a $76 billion drop in outstanding credit-card balances.

  • Mortgage borrowing rose by $63 billion in the quarter to $9.78 trillion. Almost 70% of mortgage originations were among borrowers with a credit score of at least 760, the highest percentage since record keeping began in 2003.

Between the lines: The number of borrowers in distress fell significantly in the second quarter, but that was largely due to government relief efforts, including $1,200 one-time payments, enhanced unemployment benefits and loan forbearance programs included in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

  • The serious delinquency rate on consumer debt fell by half between the end of March and the end of July, to 0.7%, data from Equifax show.

What they're saying: “Protections afforded to American consumers through the CARES Act have prevented large scale delinquency,” said Joelle Scally, senior data analyst at the New York Fed.

  • “However, these temporary relief measures may also mask the very real financial challenges that Americans may be experiencing.”

Of note: The largest decrease in delinquencies of at least 90 days was in student loan debt, which was paused by the CARES Act. It fell to 7% compared with almost 11% in the first quarter.

  • Delinquencies of at least 90 days on credit cards, which were not paused by the CARES Act, rose to nearly 10%, the highest level since the second quarter of 2013.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon
20 hours ago - Health

The health care sector imploded in Q2

Data: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pandemic has been very good for health insurers — largely because they don't need to pay for procedures that haven't been happening.

By the numbers: The value of health care services performed in America in the second quarter plunged to $1.69 trillion, from $2.26 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The unprecedented drop was enough on its own to account for 9.5 points of the 32.9% annualized fall in second-quarter GDP.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul: Republicans should apologize to Obama for complaining about spending

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tore into his fellow Republicans on Fox News Wednesday for considering a coronavirus relief package that could cost more than $1 trillion, calling on them to apologize to President Obama "for complaining that he was spending and borrowing too much" during his time in office.

Why it matters: Paul's comments, while tongue-in-cheek, underscore the divisions within the Senate Republican conference, where as many as 20 GOP senators are likely to vote against any coronavirus relief bill — even if a deal is reached between Democrats and Trump administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
37 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 1.8 million jobs in July

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% from 11.1% in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market continued to recover but the pace of job growth slowed significantly from June’s 4.8 million job gain, suggesting a stalled recovery as coronavirus cases surged and states pulled back on reopening plans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow