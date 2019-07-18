House votes to raise federal minimum wage to $15 an hour

In a long-sought victory for the left, the House on Thursday approved a measure to raise the hourly federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.

By the numbers: The bill would increase the federal minimum wage, which currently rests at $7.25 an hour, nearly $15,000 a year for those working a 40-hour work week. Just 3 Republicans voted in favor, while 6 Democrats opposed the measure. The federal minimum wage has not been raised since 2009.