Lawmakers urge U.S. to aid Ukraine's battered health care system
A bipartisan group of 17 House lawmakers is calling for the U.S. to support Ukraine's battered health care system, according to a letter sent Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Why it matters: Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion almost two months ago, there have been at least 150 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities and 73 people have died as a result, according to the World Health Organization.
Details: The lawmakers are recommending that the U.S. send "armored ambulances," set up military field hospitals at the Polish-Ukrainian border and allow American health professionals to treat sick and wounded people.
- They are also asking that some of those in need be sent to the U.S. military's Landstuhl regional hospital in Germany.
What they're saying: "As you are aware, the healthcare system in Ukraine is on the verge of failure," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.
- "You have a unique opportunity to showcase American leadership by providing critical medical support to Ukrainians that will inspire other NATO states to follow suit."
- The State and Defense Departments did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.
Read the letter:
