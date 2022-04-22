Lawmakers urge U.S. to aid Ukraine's battered health care system

A bipartisan group of 17 House lawmakers is calling for the U.S. to support Ukraine's battered health care system, according to a letter sent Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Why it matters: Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion almost two months ago, there have been at least 150 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities and 73 people have died as a result, according to the World Health Organization.

Details: The lawmakers are recommending that the U.S. send "armored ambulances," set up military field hospitals at the Polish-Ukrainian border and allow American health professionals to treat sick and wounded people.

They are also asking that some of those in need be sent to the U.S. military's Landstuhl regional hospital in Germany.

What they're saying: "As you are aware, the healthcare system in Ukraine is on the verge of failure," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

"You have a unique opportunity to showcase American leadership by providing critical medical support to Ukrainians that will inspire other NATO states to follow suit."

The State and Defense Departments did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Read the letter:

