House passes stopgap funding bill that could avert shutdown

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 221-212 to pass a bill funding the government through Feb. 18.

Why it matters: The measure now heads to the Senate, where it will need to be approved before midnight on Friday to avert a shutdown, but some Republicans have indicated that they may delay passage if they don't get a vote on an amendment to defund President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

What we’re watching: The Republican’s vaccine mandate funding demands — spearheaded by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) — could force a brief government shutdown over the weekend. The delay would only be temporary and unlikely to have a great effect on agencies and federal workers.

The Republicans are asking for simple majority vote threshold for the amendment, which means it would need 51 votes to pass.

What’s next: The short-term spending bill is another temporary measure to hold Congress over while Democrats try to pass a larger government spending bill to fund Biden’s agenda.

What they’re saying: "While I wish it were earlier, this agreement allows the appropriations process to move forward toward a final funding agreement which addresses the needs of the American people.” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said in a statement Thursday.