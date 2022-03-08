House Democrats told to prepare for post-retreat budget vote

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday told House Democrats to prepare to potentially return to D.C. from their annual retreat in Philadelphia on Friday to pass a budget bill, aides and members in the room tell Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats are trying to cram major legislation to fund the government and sanction Russia in a window of just a few days, leaving little room for error.

The retreat is set to start Wednesday, with President Biden scheduled to address members on Friday.

What they’re saying: "We were warned of that possibility," Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told Axios. "Just to be careful about planning a direct trip home from the retreat."

Members stressed that a Friday return is still a remote possibility. "That is the unlikely backup," said Rep. David Price (D-N.C.).

According to Price and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), members were told negotiations over the omnibus budget bill are "98% there."

"It's not going to get delayed, we're going to vote tomorrow," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

What's next: Pelosi said in the meeting the House will move forward with legislation this week banning Russian oil imports, which includes other sanctions, according to a Democratic House aide.