House Democrats plan messaging push on Trump and Ukraine

House Democrats today will release a four-page memo making the Ukraine case against President Trump, "Truth Exposed: The Shakedown ... The Pressure Campaign ... The CoverUp," plus a video, "Do Us a Favor."

Plus, in a challenge to Republicans who often have resisted such measures, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office says the SHIELD Act ("Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security"), a package to protect elections from foreign interference, is expected to come to the floor for a vote this week.

