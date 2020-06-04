11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats make their move with $500 billion transit proposal

Ben Geman

House Democrats unveiled a five-year, roughly $500 billion transportation proposal Wednesday aimed at bolstering mass transit and creating carbon-cutting initiatives.

Why it matters: The bill arrives as mass transit agencies are struggling with a collapse in ridership from the coronavirus pandemic, and facing a tough future as social distancing will require reduced capacity and virus-wary riders may stay away in favor of cars.

The big picture: "Roads would continue to see the lion’s share of the money — some $300 billion. But the bill also provides $165 billion in support for buses, subways and rail, significantly more than the last transportation package passed in 2015," the Washington Post reports.

  • Roll Call, in a detailed piece, notes that the measure also "emphasizes fixing before building" when it comes to roads and highways.

The intrigue: The package also aims to help transportation planners transform streetscapes to be more accommodating of pedestrians, bikers, public transit and more.

  • There's a segment devoted to spurring "complete and context sensitive street design."
  • That's interesting in light of efforts in many cities to at least temporarily make urban streetscapes friendly to socially distant access and restrict car travel.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Germany announced Wednesday a second economic stimulus package worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion), taking the total economic injection to $1.5 trillion since the coronavirus pandemic began, per the Wall Street Journal.

By the numbers: More than 6.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.8 million have recovered from the virus. Over 386,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Ben Geman
Energy & Environment

Oil faces tough road back from coronavirus

Oil companies in the battered shale patch are starting to bring back some production as prices climb, but a new report underscores how the pandemic is taking a heavy financial toll despite signs of revival.

Driving the news: Fourteen North American producers have filed for bankruptcy thus far during the second quarter, per a tally from the law firm Haynes and Boone, which closely tracks the sector's finances.

Courtenay Brown
Economy & Business

1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Another 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic is still putting a historic strain on the labor market, though the pace of unemployment applications continues to slow.

