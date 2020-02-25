House Democrat takes aim at tech liability shield over false ads

The chairman of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is preparing a bill that would remove liability protections from tech platforms that don't take down false political ads, Bloomberg Law reported Monday.

The big picture: Facebook's policy of not fact-checking political ads has angered Democrats, and tinkering with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which immunizes internet platforms from lawsuits over user-posted material, has become an increasingly popular threat for lawmakers looking to bring Big Tech to heel.

Context: Antitrust panel chairman David Cicilline has already been scrutinizing major tech companies through a probe he's leading into competition in the sector.

What's next: Cicilline plans to introduce the bill within roughly the next month, according to the report.