President Trump said it's "great to see" Republican Party unity after 4 GOP lawmakers sided with House Democrats in a 240-187 vote to condemn him Tuesday for racist tweets against 4 Democratic congresswomen of color.

Details: In his Tuesday night tweets, Trump claimed the quartet said "horrible things" about the U.S., Israel, and "much more." He also tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been ruled (initially) "out of order" for calling him "racist" for his "go back" tweets about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.