President Trump said it's "great to see" Republican Party unity after 4 GOP lawmakers sided with House Democrats in a 240-187 vote to condemn him Tuesday for racist tweets against 4 Democratic congresswomen of color.
Details: In his Tuesday night tweets, Trump claimed the quartet said "horrible things" about the U.S., Israel, and "much more." He also tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been ruled (initially) "out of order" for calling him "racist" for his "go back" tweets about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.
Context: The House voted earlier Tuesday against a GOP motion to strike Pelosi's words from the record and to allow her to speak on the House floor again.
- Before that vote, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II abandoned the chair and left the gavel to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who ruled Pelosi's "words should not be used in debate."
The other side: Republican Reps. Will Hurd (TX-23) Susan Brooks, Brian Fitzpatrick and Fred Upton voted alongside independent Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP this month, to condemn Trump for his racist tweets.
