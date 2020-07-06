A coronavirus patient at a Houston hospital. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
The main trade groups representing hospitals, nurses and doctors issued a public letter today that urges "the American public to take the simple steps we know will help stop the spread of the virus: wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing, and washing hands."
The bottom line: Coronavirus cases are rising almost everywhere across the country, and the medical community now is begging the public to take preventive measures to avoid overwhelmed hospitals and higher death counts.