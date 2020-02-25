Hosni Mubarak, former president of Egypt, dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak, the former autocratic president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011, died Tuesday at the age of 91, Egyptian state TV confirmed Monday, per the AP.

Why it matters: His 30-year term — during which he was a key ally of the U.S. in the region — was ended by nationwide protests against poverty and corruption during the Arab Spring uprising. After being ousted from office and arrested in 2011, he was acquitted of responsibility in the deaths of hundreds of protesters in 2014, but was jailed on corruption charges until his release in 2017.

