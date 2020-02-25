1 hour ago - World

Hosni Mubarak, former president of Egypt, dies at 91

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Hosni Mubarak, the former autocratic president of Egypt from 1981 to 2011, died Tuesday at the age of 91, Egyptian state TV confirmed Monday, per the AP.

Why it matters: His 30-year term — during which he was a key ally of the U.S. in the region — was ended by nationwide protests against poverty and corruption during the Arab Spring uprising. After being ousted from office and arrested in 2011, he was acquitted of responsibility in the deaths of hundreds of protesters in 2014, but was jailed on corruption charges until his release in 2017.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Palestinians scramble for Arab backing against the Trump peace plan

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Jan.28, 2020, following the announcement by US President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)

The Palestinians are scrambling to mobilize the Arab States against the Trump peace plan with very little success, Arab and U.S. officials told me. Many Arab states are privately and publicly pressing the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table for a better deal.

Why it matters: The foreign ministers of the Arab League member states will convene tomorrow in Cairo at the request of the Palestinians. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to call on the Arab foreign ministers to back the Palestinians and pass a resolution criticizing the Trump plan.

Axios

Trump pardons the swamp

Rod Blagojevich in 2010. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump announced Tuesday that he would commute former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for extortion, bribery and corruption — as well as issue full pardons for former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and financier Michael Milken.

The big picture: The president's clemency spree largely benefitted white-collar criminals convicted of crimes like corruption, gambling fraud and racketeering, undercutting his message of "draining the swamp."

Axios

Podcast: The next pandemic

China has confirmed nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases, a contagious respiratory illness that has caused at least 81 deaths, and there are five confirmed cases in the U.S. — as thousands of people travel each day between the two countries. Dan digs in with Ron Klain, who managed the Ebola outbreak response in 2014 under President Obama.

