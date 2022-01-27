Sign up for our daily briefing

Sony shows how next blockbuster will look on older PlayStations

Stephen Totilo

Horizon Forbidden West running on the PlayStation 5. Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony showed new footage of its next big game, Horizon Forbidden West, running on a PlayStation 4 Pro Thursday — its first demonstration of the action-adventure on something weaker than a PlayStation 5.

Why it matters: Marketers tend to show games running in the best possible conditions, often avoiding showing how they'll perform on inferior systems. That's changing, at least a little.

Driving the news: The footage, shared as GIFs three weeks before Forbidden West’s release day, gives millions of players a more realistic glimpse at what the game will look like for them.

  • Forbidden West will ship for PS4 and PS5 platforms on Feb. 18, but there are far more owners of the former (116 million+ PS4 systems sold) than the latter (13+ million).
  • It was shown running on PS5 last May.
  • The game appears to be a jaw-dropper on the newer console. Today’s PS4 Pro graphics aren’t too shabby, either.

Between the lines: Players and media have become more critical of those who don’t demo how their games will truly perform.

  • In late 2020, game maker CD Projekt RED infuriated players who only discovered how poorly Cyberpunk 2077 performed on PS4-era consoles after it was released.
  • The studio had repeatedly showcased the game running on much more powerful PCs and has since said that was a mistake. Backlash led to demands for refunds and a multi-month delisting of the game from PlayStation's online store.
  • More powerful tech can be used to make games look sharper and run smoother. If a game isn’t optimized for older hardware, its frame rate can stutter and objects drawn into the virtual world may only appear at the last second, among other issues.

What’s next: The old-gen gameplay reveal is a trend in the making.

  • This month, development studio Techland took a break from showing next month's Dying Light 2 on high-end hardware to show it running on some older consoles: the original PS4 and the Xbox One X.

Yes, but: Publishers will still invite questions about how the games run on the old hardware, unless they demo them on the weakest machines of that gen, the original PS4 and Xbox One.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla delays Cybertruck until 2023

Tesla debuts the Cybertruck in Hawthorne, Calif., on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla is at risk of falling behind on one of the most critical products in the American auto industry: pickups.

Why it matters: Pickups are the most profitable segment in the business and account for the first, second and third best-selling vehicles in the country. Without a serious pickup strategy, Tesla could miss out on a huge source of future income.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Defense taking steps to mitigate civilian harm after botched airstrikes

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on Sept. 1, 2021. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a directive Thursday to improve the U.S. military's approach to civilian harm mitigation and response, calling it a "strategic and a moral imperative."

Why it matters: The Pentagon has faced criticism for years for amassing civilian casualties in its missions, especially in the Middle East. New York Times investigations have found systemic failures in efforts to prevent civilian deaths, as well as a cover-up of a 2019 airstrike that killed dozens of women and children in Syria.

Dave Lawler
3 hours ago - World

Mapped: The world's most and least corrupt countries

Expand chart
Data: Transparency International; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

The most corrupt governments in the world are in South Sudan, Syria and Somalia, according to Transparency International's annual index, while the "cleanest" are in Denmark, Finland and New Zealand.

  • Breaking it down: The U.S. is 27th, China 66th, India 85th, Brazil 96th and Russia 136th. Scroll over the map to see each country's ranking.
