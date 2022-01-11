Horizon Forbidden West leaks weeks ahead of release

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
An official still from Horizon Forbidden West. Image courtesy of Sony
An early build of Guerrilla Games' highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West has reportedly leaked online ahead of the game's release next month.
Why it matters: Horizon Forbidden West is one of the year's most anticipated games and a huge exclusive for Sony's PlayStation.
- VGC reports that the leak is "legitimate" and includes "the entire core content planned for the final game."
- Footage and images posted to Twitter have since been removed due to copyright holder complaints.
- Sony did not respond to a request for comment; Guerrilla has also not addressed the leak.
It's common for companies to take action against leakers.
- Activision Blizzard subpoenaed Reddit to try to find the identity of a user who posted images of Call of Duty: Warzone in 2020.
- That same year, Nintendo severed all ties with a website that published information about Pokémon Sword and Shield early.
The big picture: Leaks happen all the time in the game industry, though it's less common for a AAA title to experience one.
- In 2020, however, Sony suffered another high-profile leak when videos of The Last of Us Part II began circulating online after hackers exploited a security flaw.
- Leaks don't always mean damage to sales, however. The Last of Us Part II went on to sell over 4 million copies just after launch, making it the PlayStation 4's fastest-selling first-party exclusive.
What's next: Horizon Forbidden West launches Feb. 18 for PS4 and PS5.