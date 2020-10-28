21 mins ago - Economy & Business

Honor raises $140 million in Series D funding

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Honor, a San Francisco-based provider of tech-enabled senior care services, raised $140 million in Series D funding co-led by Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price.

Why it's the BFD: The pandemic has heightened the importance of home care for seniors, as many have sought to avoid nursing homes or other forms on inpatient services.

Other investors included Rock Springs, and return backers Andreessen Horowitz, Prosus Ventures, 8VC, and Thrive Capital.

Backstory: Honor got a term sheet last November from SoftBank, which offered to lead a $140 million investment. But SoftBank bailed one month later, which forced Honor to scramble. It raised a few million dollars from existing equity backers, plus an undisclosed amount of debt.

The bottom line: This is the second company in two days to tell me that it expects its pandemic-related spend to pay dividends long after there's a COVID-19 vaccine. CEO Seth Sternberg says that many of the pandemic-related products that Honor spun up, such as caregiver health screening tech, have helped increase 2020 margins and are expected to be used indefinitely, since no early vaccine is expected to be 100% effective.

Winter coronavirus threat spurs new surge of startup activity

U.S. coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging, with cold weather arriving before even the best-case scenario for a widely distributed vaccine. Now we're also beginning to see an increase in coronavirus-related startup funding, focused on both testing and pharma.

Driving the news: Gauss, a Silicon Valley computer vision startup focused on health care, tells Axios that it's raised $10 million to accelerate development and commercialization of an at-home rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

Orion Rummler
Trump's testing czar: The COVID surge "is real" and not just caused by more tests

Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the federal government's coronavirus testing response, pushed back on Wednesday against President Trump's continued claims that rising coronavirus cases are a product of increased testing.

The big picture: Every available piece of data shows that the pandemic is getting worse again across the country. Hospitalizations are on the rise — and some hospitals are warning that they could soon be overwhelmed — while 13 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day.

Ursula Perano
Cook Political Report moves Texas to "toss up" in presidential race

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cook Political Report moved Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss up" for the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Texas, which has 38 electoral votes, hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976. A win for Biden in the historically red state would likely be a knockout blow against Trump.

