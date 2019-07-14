Hong Kong protesters turn on news station, claiming pro-China bias

As tensions in Hong Kong continue, protestors have turned their disdain towards a news station they're accusing of pro-China bias, the New York Times reports.
What's happening: "Analysts say TVB’s reporting has largely focused on how the protests have disrupted Hong Kong’s famed efficiency, while playing down the political frustrations that have driven people to the streets in large numbers," the Times writes.
Between the lines: The accusations are in-line with concerns that Hong Kong's journalistic coverage is becoming increasingly like China's notoriously suppressed media sphere, in which Communist rulings drastically refrain free speech in reporting.
By the numbers: Activists are taking aim at the station and organizing by...
- Gathering 100,000 signatures for a petition criticizing the station.
- Racking up 30,000 likes on a Facebook page encouraging people to boycott the station.
- Confronting TVB reporters while shooting.
- Lobbying advertisers to refrain from working with the station.
Go deeper: Hong Kong protesters rally after leader declares extradition bill "dead"